MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Thousands of Filipinos, including more than a dozen nude students, have protested the hasty burial of Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos in a heroes’ cemetery in a growing political storm that’s lashing the president who allowed the entombment.
More than 1,000 activists turned out in a main rally dubbed the “Black Friday” protest despite rainy weather at Manila’s seaside Rizal park, where they carried Marcos’ effigy in a mock coffin.
At the state-run University of the Philippines, a fraternity turned an annual recruitment ritual into a protest with naked recruits running around while holding placards that read, “Marcos dictator not a hero.”
President Rodrigo Duterte allowed last week’s burial of Marcos, who died in 1989, in a decision upheld by the Supreme Court.
