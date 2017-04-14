Share story

By
The Associated Press

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Police say a man was taking photos of a woman who was wearing only thigh-high black stockings and high heel shoes at a suburban shopping center near Pittsburgh.

Monroeville police say 21-year-old Chelsea Guerra of Indiana was posing in front of businesses at Miracle Mile Shopping Center for 64-year-old Michael Warnock of Pittsburgh on April 8.

Police say Warnock told them he hired Guerra after placing an ad for a nude model on Craigslist.

She was charged with indecent exposure. He was charged with criminal solicitation, criminal conspiracy, disorderly conduct and possession of controlled substances.

It’s not known if they have lawyers. They face preliminary hearings on June 19.

