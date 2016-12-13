JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Federal accident investigators are releasing a transcript of audio recovered from the bridge of the doomed freighter El Faro, which sank last year in a hurricane near the Bahamas.

The recordings transcribed from the ship’s voyage data recorder are set to be released Tuesday morning by the National Transportation Safety Board in Washington, D.C.

The 790-foot freighter sank in October 2015 during Hurricane Joaquin after losing propulsion between Jacksonville, Florida, and Puerto Rico. All 33 people on board died.

Search crews hauled up the ship’s recorder last summer from the vessel’s final resting place some 15,000 feet beneath the sea.

Also to be released are five reports that details facts about weather, engineering, survival factors and other data from the ship’s recorder.