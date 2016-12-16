KUTTAWA, Ky. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says pilot error was to blame in a plane crash that killed four people in western Kentucky.
Media reported the NTSB released its final report Friday on the 2015 crash near Kuttawa, in which 7-year-old girl from southern Illinois was the lone survivor. The girl suffered a broken wrist and walked a mile to get help in near-freezing temperatures.
The report says the pilot failed to properly set the left engine fuel selector which led to fuel starvation and a loss of power to both engines.
The crash killed pilot Marty Gutzler; his wife, Kimberly; their daughter Piper; and her cousin, Sierra Wilder. The couple’s daughter, Sailor, survived the crash. The family was from Nashville, Illinois.
This story has been corrected to show that the report refers to a fuel selector, not a fuel gauge.
