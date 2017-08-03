CATAWBA, Wis. (AP) — Federal investigators say there were no thunderstorms in the area when a small plane crashed in northern Wisconsin and killed six people on board.
A preliminary report released Tuesday by the National Transportation Safety Board shows the Cessna 421C broke apart before crashing nose-first into the ground. It happened about 2 a.m. on July 1.
Most of the wreckage was discovered in a heavily wooded area near Catawba, about 150 miles (241.39 kilometers) from Duluth, Minnesota.
The report says the plane was flying at about 10,000 feet when the pilot asked an air-traffic controller about nearby weather conditions. Radio contact was lost a short time later with no distress calls.
The plane was headed for an airport in Minnesota as part of a Canadian fishing trip.
The cause of the crash has not been determined.