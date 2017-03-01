WESTHAMPTON BEACH, N.Y. (AP) — Federal officials say they’ve removed the single-engine plane that crashed on Long Island last weekend, killing two people and injuring a third.
Newsday reports (http://nwsdy.li/2mspIkx) the National Transportation Safety Board says the plane has been transported to an undisclosed location where preliminary diagnostics will be conducted. Officials say the final report on the crash could take up to 18 months.
The plane crashed around 11:40 a.m. Sunday in Westhampton Beach in Suffolk County.
Officials say they want to interview the survivor of the crash during their investigation. Officials identified him as 61-year-old pilot Richard Rosenthal.
Rosenthal is currently hospitalized and cannot speak.
___
Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com
