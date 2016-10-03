NORTH COLLINS, N.Y. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary findings into a fatal midair plane collision in New York.
The NTSB says witnesses reported seeing a plane fly into another plane that had taken off earlier, shearing off the first plane’s tail before both planes crashed.
Both pilots and a passenger were killed in the Sept. 24 accident in North Collins, about 20 miles south of Buffalo. The two planes were the first of six to take off for a group outing to Pennsylvania.
The NTSB says the first plane, a Cessna, left before the others because it was slower and needed more time to reach the destination. A Piper followed.
Most Read Stories
- Get your own water, Oregon timber firm tells California town
- One dead, four hurt after teen driver crashes into tree near Enumclaw
- Marijuana labs spawn lethal explosions across the country
- What the national media are saying about the Huskies' dismantling of Stanford
- Giuliani says Trump is better for the US 'than a woman'
Paul Rosiek (ROH’-zehk), of Hamburg, was killed in the Cessna. Richard and Kathleen Walker, of Eden, died in the Piper.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.