HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says it will release more information about a New Jersey commuter train crash that killed one and injured more than 100.
An NTSB spokesman says the agency will provide an update on the status of their investigation later Saturday. A news conference is not planned.
The agency is investigating after a New Jersey Transit train rammed into the Hoboken Terminal on Thursday, killing 34-year-old Fabiola Bittar de Kroon, and injuring more than 100 others.
A friend of Bittar de Kroon’s family tells the Bergen Record (http://bit.ly/2cJAjhH) her husband will accompany her body back to her native Brazil for burial.
Most Read Stories
- No. 10 Huskies rout No. 7 Stanford 44-6
- Washington shows the nation it has arrived with rout of No. 7 Stanford | Matt Calkins
- Crew rescues 4 after Kenmore Air crash off Lopez Island
- Seahawks' Doug Baldwin says he's gotten death threats for social activism efforts WATCH
- Stanford at Washington: Live updates as No. 10 Huskies host No. 7 Cardinal in Pac-12 showdown
Investigators said Friday they were working to recover an event data recorder that would have access to the train’s forward-facing camera and interview the train’s engineer.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.