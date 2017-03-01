METHUEN, Mass. (AP) — A National Transportation Safety Board investigator says it will look into the “man, the machine and the environment” as it investigates a plane crash that killed a former Massachusetts mayor and left the tail of the aircraft poking out of the roof of a condo building.

Aaron McCarter said Wednesday he will look at the pilot’s qualifications and training, the engine’s integrity, and the weather at the time of Tuesday’s crash in Methuen.

Authorities say 73-year-old Alan Lavender died when the plane crashed on approach to Lawrence Municipal Airport. Lavender was a former city councilor and mayor of Newburyport.

No building residents were injured.

The Sonex plane, home-built from a kit, remained lodged in the roof Wednesday. McCarter says it may be another day before it can be removed.