WESTHAMPTON BEACH, N.Y. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash of a vintage plane on Long Island that left two people dead and one injured.

The plane crashed just beyond a runway and burst into flames Sunday while practicing takeoffs and landings at Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach.

Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2lraJ65 ) says the lone survivor, Queens attorney Richard Rosenthal, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was struggling to get out of the plane when help arrived — National Guard members who’d been doing a training exercise nearby.

The rescuers could not reach the other two occupants because of the fire. Those victims’ names have not been released.

It’s not clear who was flying the plane when it crashed.

___

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com