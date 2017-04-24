The legislation and other bills, including a ban on large-capacity ammunition magazines, were approved by Brown and the Legislature in response to a 2015 terrorist shooting in San Bernardino.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The National Rifle Association said Monday it is sponsoring a series of five lawsuits against the package of gun-control bills approved in California last year, including one challenging the newly expanded assault-weapons ban in California.

Last year, California Gov. Jerry Brown signed into law a prohibition on the sale of semi-automatic rifles equipped with bullet-buttons that allow for the quick removal and replacement of ammunition magazines.

The first suit was to be filed late Monday in federal court in Santa Ana by the NRA and its affiliated California Rifle and Pistol Association, asking the courts to declare the expanded assault-weapon law unconstitutional.

The legislation and other bills, including a ban on large-capacity ammunition magazines, were approved by Brown and the Legislature in response to a 2015 terrorist shooting in San Bernardino in which weapons including AR-15 rifles were used to kill 14 people.

Chuck Michel, a Long Beach attorney for the NRA, said an upcoming suit will seek to invalidate a ban on possession of ammunition magazines capable of holding more than 10 bullets.