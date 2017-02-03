PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bob “Notorious B.O.B.” Shoudt choked down 409 chicken wings to become the finger-licking champion of Philadelphia’s Wing Bowl.
His winning finish Friday was 20 wings less than Molly Schuyler inhaled last year to take the championship title.
But Schuyler won a special, five-minute race this year against Bill “El Wingador” Simmonds after downing 95 wings.
The morning eating ordeal draws boozy spectators who tailgate beforehand outside the city’s sports arena to watch flamboyant contestants and suggestively-clad women known as Wingettes. This year, rapper Coolio performed between rounds.
Shoudt took home $10,000, a Hyundai Santa Fe SUV and Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Even with the slogan “if you heave, you leave,” the event included some romance. One contestant proposed to his girlfriend after he was ejected from the eat-off. She said “yes.”
