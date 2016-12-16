PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal judge will unseal transcripts that could explain why a juror was dismissed before a jury convicted a Pennsylvania congressman of racketeering.

The unidentified juror has told one news outlet that he was the lone not guilty vote in former U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah’s case. The Philadelphia Democrat was sentenced this week to 10 years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Harvey Bartle III on Friday says he will unseal transcripts surrounding the dismissal of the Lancaster County salesman. Bartle did not say when the documents would be available.

Philadelphia Media Network filed the request.

Fattah was convicted in June of using government grants and nonprofit funds on personal and campaign expenses.

After the juror’s dismissal, Bartle reminded the panel to remain open to discussions without feeling pressured to change their opinions.