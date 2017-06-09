CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A well-known New York architect who designed homes for celebrities in the Hamptons and elsewhere has been charged with violating probation in a child pornography case.
Authorities say Jay Lockett Sears was charged Thursday with having several bags of child pornography at his Long Island home during a recent visit by a probation officer.
Sears had been convicted of possessing child pornography and was sentenced in 2014 to three weeks in jail and five years’ supervised release.
Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2r318p5 ) reports Sears was not required to enter a plea on the latest charge.
Most Read Stories
- Immigrants use Washington state to sneak into Canada for asylum. Here's how, and why.
- Boeing revs up robots for 777X in Everett factory, signals that a 797 awaits VIEW
- Nordstrom family weighs buyout for Seattle retailer, with its legacy — and billions — on the line
- Charges against 3 detail attempted ‘thrill killing’ in Kent, Seattle shootings
- Live updates, Seattle-area reaction to fired FBI director James Comey's Senate testimony WATCH
The 78-year-old was arraigned in a hospital, although it wasn’t immediately clear why.
Sears’ public defender declined to comment.
Sears is credited with designing homes for celebrities including Clint Eastwood, Michael J. Fox, and Susan Lucci.
___
Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com