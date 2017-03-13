ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — A mother and her daughter have been robbed as they sold Girl Scout cookies outside a Wal-Mart store in South Carolina.
Anderson County sheriff’s deputies say a woman first asked them for change for a vending machine. Then she went back and forth to a Jeep, supposedly to see what flavor cookies the driver wanted.
The woman then paid $4 for a box of cookies and grabbed for the money box, kicking the mother several times as she tried to retrieve it.
Girl Scouts spokeswoman Karen Kelly said the thief dropped her cookies but left with the money Sunday afternoon.
Most Read Stories
- South Everett family, ‘still in shock,’ mourns teen killed by falling tree
- How getting too close to old flames can burn new relationships | Dear Carolyn
- Free agent offensive lineman T.J. Lang rejects Seahawks offer to sign with Detroit Lions
- Adrian Peterson makes trip to Seattle, but decision may not be quick
- 'It's a new day at Swedish': Interim CEO apologizes to staff for leadership lapses | Quantity of Care
The Girl Scout was not hurt, and it’s not known how much money was taken. No arrests have been made.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.