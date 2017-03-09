CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina were able to nab a burglary suspect when they linked gelato in his possession to the same Italian-style ice cream that had been stolen from a store.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports (http://bit.ly/2moD5B4) that Charleston police responded to a report of a string of vandalisms at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officers found shattered glass at eight buildings on the street and four more on a street nearby.

Around 1 a.m., police found 20-year-old Robert Corbit Hodges nearby. He was drunk, bleeding and carrying a container of gelato.

Investigators determined the gelato had been taken from Burbages Grocery, one of the targeted businesses.

Hodges was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary and public intoxication. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

___

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com