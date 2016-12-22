MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida beauty queen is charged with attacking a man during a drunken party at her home.

Miami television station WTVJ (http://bit.ly/2heqDRF) reports 26-year-old Vanessa Barcelo was arrested Thursday.

The Miss Miami Lakes winner is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery and battery.

Online records show she was released on $1,500 bond. No attorney information was listed.

The station reports the Miss Florida USA 2017 contestant was hosting a party and asked a guest to leave. An arrest report said most of the guests, including Barcelo, were “very intoxicated.”

The affidavit says after Barcelo and another man pushed the guest down the stairs, Barcelo swung a baseball bat at the guest and punched him. Barcelo denied hitting the man while he was on the ground.

