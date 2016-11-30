NEW YORK (AP) — The World Chess Championship has come down to a series of lightning-fast games that will determine whether the title goes to reigning champ Magnus Carlsen of Norway or challenger Sergey Karjakin (SEHR’-gay kar-YAH’-keen) of Russia.
The two are facing off Wednesday in New York.
After 12 games played in the past three weeks, it’s still a tie between the world’s two top grandmasters.
Organizers expect about 6 million people around the world plan to follow a series of quick tie-breaking games — sort of like sudden death play in football.
The championship prize is $1.1 million divided between the two players. The winner gets 60 percent.
