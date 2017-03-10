COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Norway prosecutor says three men charged with selling drugs online have to pay back 120 bitcoins ($144,300) on top of millions in Norwegian kroner — the first time the Scandinavian country demanded to be paid in the electronic currency.
Richard Beck Pedersen says the men in their 30s allegedly used underground websites to sell drugs, and that most of the payment was done with bitcoins because transactions with the electronic currency have a high degree of anonymity.
Beck Pedersen said the trio behind online shops was formally charged Friday with selling drugs.
He added investigators have “evidence for the sale in bitcoins,” adding prosecutors also demand they pay 3.1 million Norwegian kroner ($360,167). A trial is expected later this year.
