SKIEN, Norway (AP) — A Norwegian court is reviewing a government appeal against a ruling that it treated mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik inhumanely by placing him in solitary confinement and restricting his movements.
In a surprise ruling last year, the Oslo District Court ruled that the isolation of 37-year-old right-wing extremist, who killed 77 people in a bomb and shooting rampage in 2011, breaches the European Convention on Human Rights.
The government has maintained that Breivik, who is serving 21-year prison sentence, is treated humanely despite the severity of his crimes and that he must be separated from other inmates for safety reasons.
The appeals case opens Tuesday in a makeshift courtroom in Skien prison in southern Norway, where Breivik is incarcerated. Six days have been reserved for the hearings.
Most Read Stories
- A story of Earl Thomas, a fur hat and a group of die-hard Russian Seahawks fans VIEW
- 'It is over': VP Joe Biden shuts down Seattle congresswoman Pramila Jayapal's last-ditch effort to halt Trump WATCH
- Snow to dust Tuesday morning commute in Seattle area
- Golden Globes 2017 worst dressed: Who got it wrong VIEW
- A Seattle mini-mall closes and neighbors hope and worry ... again | Jerry Large
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.