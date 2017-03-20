HELSINKI (AP) — A global happiness report has made Norway’s foreign minister, well, happy.
Norway jumped to top spot in the World Happiness Report despite the plummeting price of oil— a key part of its economy — but researchers said it’s the “human things” that matter, such as a feeling of community which is strong in the Scandinavian country of 5 million.
Reacting to the news Monday, Foreign Minister Borge Brende tweeted: “A good start on a Monday mrn: Norway the world’s happiest country in a new report that calls on nations to build social trust and equality.”
In the report on 155 countries, Denmark fell to second, followed by Iceland, Switzerland and Finland.
