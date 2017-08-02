CHICAGO (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Northwestern University professor in the stabbing death of a Chicago man.
Cook County court records show that a judge issued on Monday the first-degree murder warrant for 42-year-old Wyndam Lathem and another warrant for 56-year-old University of Oxford employee Andrew Warren.
The two men are wanted in connection with the death of 26-year-old Trenton H. James Cornell-Duranleau. He was found stabbed to death in an apartment last week. Public records indicate that Lathem lives at the address where Cornell-Duranleau’s body was found.
Lathem is an associate professor of microbiology and immunology at Northwestern. A school spokesman says he has been placed on administrative leave and banned from entering school property.
