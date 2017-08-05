SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say a Northwestern University professor arrested after eight days on the lam in a fatal stabbing in Chicago is being closely watched in jail in California.

Northwestern microbiologist Wyndham Lathem surrendered late Friday in the San Francisco area. A second suspect, University of Oxford finance officer Andrew Warren, surrendered separately also in the Bay Area.

The two men had been fugitives since the body of 26-year-old Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau was found in Lathem’s Chicago apartment on July 27.

Alameda County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly said late Saturday that Lathem was under intensive observation at the local jail.

Kelly tells the Chicago Tribune that Lathem isn’t doing well psychologically. Kelly says: “We’re keeping an eye on him.”

Investigators say Lathem had a personal relationship with the victim, tough details haven’t been disclosed.