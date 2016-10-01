MORGAN HILL, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire burning in Northern California’s Santa Cruz Mountains has destroyed a dozen homes and 16 other structures.

Cal Fire said Saturday afternoon that 12 homes and 16 structures were destroyed by the fire. That compares to eight homes and nine other structures on Friday reported destroyed.

The blaze has charred about 6½ square miles and is 56 percent contained. It is still threatening 325 structures.

Hundreds of residents were evacuated from both Santa Cruz and Santa Clara County neighborhoods after the blaze started Monday.

Mandatory evacuations were lifted for Santa Cruz County but they remain in effect for Santa Clara County, where most of the threatened structures are located.

Fire officials expect full containment by early next week.