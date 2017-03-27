OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Northern California firefighters are battling a large four-alarm fire at a building in West Oakland.

KTVU-TV reports Monday (http://bit.ly/2nXPIV7) that it is unclear if people are inside the three-story residential building.

An Oakland Fire tweet posted at 6:09 a.m. said that crews were making rescues. A tweet posted minutes later said crews were withdrawing from the building because the floors and roof were compromised.

A resident who escaped the fire told the news station that he’s convinced everyone got out safely.

The building is in a mixed-use area with warehouses and some homes.

In December, three dozen partygoers died in an Oakland warehouse fire that was the deadliest structure fire in the U.S. in more than a decade. The warehouse housed an artists’ collective.

