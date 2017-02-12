The Northeast U.S. is once again in the sights of a winter blast of snow, bitter cold and strong winds.
Winter storm warnings are in effect from upstate New York to northern Maine, where blizzard conditions and snowfall of 8 to 16 inches are likely.
The National Weather Service says the storm is expected to intensify Sunday night and into Monday before it exits the New England coast. Wind gusts of over 50 mph could hit parts of the region.
A two-day respite had graced the region after it was hit Thursday by its biggest storm of the season. Up to 19 inches of snow blanketed parts of New England. Roads were covered and schools closed for two days. A New York man’s death was blamed on the weather.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Help me kill my wife,’ Monroe man accidentally texts to his former boss
- Emirates says Seattle flight delayed 6 hours as Delta withheld $300 spare part
- 5 thoughts on the Seahawks' signing of Blair Walsh, and what it means for Steven Hauschka
- ‘Alarmed’ UW professors call Trump a threat to U.S. values
- Coyotes become a fact of life in rural — and urban — areas around Seattle WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.