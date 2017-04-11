PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — North Korea’s parliament has convened, with the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, taking the center seat.
The Supreme People’s Assembly normally meets once or twice a year at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in central Pyongyang.
The parliament consists of approximately 600 deputies from around the country. Its meetings usually confirm new domestic policies, changes to the constitution, budget decisions, laws and official appointments.
Foreign media are not allowed to attend, and the account of Tuesday’s meeting is based only on North Korean state media reports.
