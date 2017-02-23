TOKYO (AP) — North Korea’s state-run news agency has issued a tough critique of China, suggesting that Beijing’s criticism of the North’s recent missile test and suspension of imports of North Korean coal are tantamount to the actions of an enemy state “dancing to the tune of the U.S.”

The article Thursday took a tone normally reserved for North Korea’s overt enemies — Washington, Tokyo and Seoul.

Without directly using China’s name, but referring to it as “a neighboring country, which often claims itself to be a ‘friendly neighbor,'” the Korean Central News Agency report accused Beijing of essentially abandoning North Korea in favor of the United States by cutting off imports of coal in compliance with United Nations sanctions.