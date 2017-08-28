UNITED NATIONS (AP) — North Korea wants to take its complaints about U.S. and South Korean military exercises to the U.N. Security Council, saying the annual maneuvers are recklessly provocative at a time of tension.

The letter, dated Friday, asks Egypt as Security Council president to schedule a discussion urgently.

The Egyptian mission didn’t have any immediate comment Monday.

Pyongyang regularly argues that the U.S.-South Korean military exercises are an invasion rehearsal. This year, they come after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump traded warlike threats.

North Korea’s U.N. ambassador, Ja Song Nam, writes that the exercises are “provocative and aggressive” when the Korean peninsula is “like a time bomb.”

A spokeswoman for the State Department disputed that characterization, saying the only purpose of the maneuvers is to improve readiness to defend South Korea.

“Our annual joint military exercises are transparent, defense-oriented, and have been carried out regularly and openly under the Combined Forces Command for roughly 40 years,” said Grace Choi of the department’s East Asian and Pacific Affairs Bureau.

South Korea’s military said North Korea fired a ballistic missile from its capital toward the sea between the Korean Peninsula and Japan on Monday. The launch came three days after the North fired what was assessed as three short-range ballistic missiles into the sea and a month after its second flight test of an intercontinental ballistic missile, which analysts say could reach deep into the U.S. mainland when perfected.