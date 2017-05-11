TOKYO (AP) — North Korea’s parliament has sent a rare letter of protest to the U.S. House of Representatives over its new package of tougher sanctions.
The sanctions were condemned as a “heinous act against humanity” by the foreign affairs committee of the North’s Supreme People’s Assembly, according to a state media report Friday.
It’s not unusual for Pyongyang to condemn moves to censure it by Washington, but a direct protest to Congress would be rare.
It was not immediately clear how the protest was conveyed since North Korea and the United States have no diplomatic relations and virtually no official channels of communication. The report, carried by the North’s Korean Central News Agency, said the letter of protest was sent Friday.
Most Read Stories
- Did you feel that? Small earthquake off Whidbey Island shakes region after Bremerton swarm
- Amazon creating a place for hundreds of homeless on its shiny new Seattle campus WATCH
- New in town? 10 do’s and don’ts for your Seattle summer
- Silence on Mayor Ed Murray sent a loud message | Danny Westneat
- Boeing grounds 737 MAX planes over quality issue with engine
The House passed the sanctions package bill on May 4.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.