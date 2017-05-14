SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says the medium long-range strategic missile it tested over the weekend can carry a nuclear warhead.
The country’s official Korean Central News Agency says the missile fired Sunday Korea time was a Hwasong-12 “capable of carrying a large-size heavy nuclear warhead.”
The South Korean, Japanese and U.S. militaries say the missile flew for half an hour and reached an unusually high altitude before landing in the Sea of Japan. Tokyo says the flight pattern could indicate a new type of missile.
Japanese officials say the missile flew for about 30 minutes, traveling about 800 kilometers (500 miles) and reaching an altitude of 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles).
Most Read Stories
- 'Love and Trouble': Claire Dederer's midlife take on sex and self-perception | Nicole & Co.
- Sinclair requires TV stations, including KOMO, to air segments that tilt to the right
- What happens after a swarm of earthquakes strikes the Seattle region? Here’s what the experts say
- Boeing shows off long-troubled Air Force tanker, says deadlines will be met
- Boeing’s key suppliers in Japan want an upgrade
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.