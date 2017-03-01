TOKYO (AP) — North Korea is strongly denying the findings of a Malaysian autopsy that suggest the deadly VX nerve agent was used to kill leader Kim Jong Un’s half brother — or “Kim Chol, a citizen of (North Korea) bearing a diplomatic passport,” as its media and officials on the scene insist the victim be called.
North Korea’s state-run news agency on Wednesday said the claim that small amounts of the extremely toxic nerve agent were detected in the corpse was an “absurdity” lacking “scientific accuracy and logical coherence.”
The Korean Central News Agency report came as two young women accused of actually carrying out the attack in a crowded airport lobby on Feb. 13 were charged with murder.
Malaysian police say they are also searching for several North Korean suspects.
