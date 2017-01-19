BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Residents of a rural corner of North Dakota are fiercely opposing a plan that would move them into the same time zone as the rest of the state.

Few subjects set off a parochial debate in the state like a move to reset the clocks. A bill under consideration in the Legislature would not only move southwestern North Dakota from Mountain time to Central but also would scrap daylight savings altogether statewide.

Devils Lake Sen. Dave Oehlke (EL’-kee) says his constituents complain about having to readjust to the time difference every six months.

GOP Sen. Bill Bowman who lives in southwest North Dakota says he and his constituents believe lawmakers have better things to do with their time than mess with time zones.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect the time zone change is being considered in southwestern North Dakota, not southeastern.