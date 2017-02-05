CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A water emergency is over, and North Carolina’s flagship university is open again after a broken water main and problems at a water treatment plant.

The Orange Water and Sewer Authority said Sunday operations are back to normal and the utility’s water storage tanks are full. Water testing Sunday confirmed the municipal utility’s water is safe to drink.

The authority also said it was canceling a boil-water advisory for one Chapel Hill neighborhood.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill said the campus reopened Sunday morning, water restrictions were ended and classes and offices will return to a normal schedule Monday.

The water problems forced the postponement of Saturday’s men’s basketball game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Notre Dame until Sunday in Greensboro instead of Chapel Hill.