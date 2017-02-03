CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina fifth-grade teacher who designed unique and lively greetings for each of his students has become an internet sensation.

Video aired by WCNC-TV in Charlotte (http://bit.ly/2l5jYsY) shows Barry White Jr. spinning in place, knocking elbows, bumping sides and slapping the hands of smiling, dancing students as they enter his classroom.

The television station says Ashley Park PreK-8 School encourages teachers to find creative ways to engage with students. White said the idea came to him when he saw Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James sharing creative handshakes with his inner circle. The teacher, a Cavaliers fan, decided it would be fun to try that at school.

White says performing the greeting several times helps with muscle memory. He now uses the handshakes to greet fellow educators and volunteers.

