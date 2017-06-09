Share story

By
The Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A Fort Bragg solider has been arrested on Peeping Tom charges after police in North Carolina say he secretly filmed two people having sex.

A Fayetteville police warrant says 29-year-old Jeffrey Creech was arrested Wednesday and charged with illegal possession of a Peeping Tom photographic image and obstruction of justice.

Master Sgt. Daniel Bailey of the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division confirmed to the Fayetteville Observer (http://bit.ly/2saHXhe) that Creech is a soldier with the division.

Arrest documents say a woman told police she was at a party when she and a man went into a bedroom to have sex. The victim said during the sexual encounter she realized she was being filmed.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Police say they discovered the video had been shared on Snapchat.

It is unclear if Creech has an attorney.

The Associated Press