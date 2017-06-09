FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A Fort Bragg solider has been arrested on Peeping Tom charges after police in North Carolina say he secretly filmed two people having sex.
A Fayetteville police warrant says 29-year-old Jeffrey Creech was arrested Wednesday and charged with illegal possession of a Peeping Tom photographic image and obstruction of justice.
Master Sgt. Daniel Bailey of the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division confirmed to the Fayetteville Observer (http://bit.ly/2saHXhe) that Creech is a soldier with the division.
Arrest documents say a woman told police she was at a party when she and a man went into a bedroom to have sex. The victim said during the sexual encounter she realized she was being filmed.
Police say they discovered the video had been shared on Snapchat.
It is unclear if Creech has an attorney.