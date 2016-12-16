ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina prosecutors say a white police sergeant was legally justified to use deadly force against a black man who had an assault-style rifle.

Multiple media organizations report that Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams’s decision Thursday comes nearly six months after Jai “Jerry” Williams was shot nine times by Asheville police.

Police said the 35-year-old Williams had an AR-15 rifle and had fired it in a public housing complex before speeding away from pursuing police. The prosecutor says Williams grabbed the gun moments before Sgt. Tyler Radford fired.

The district attorney’s decision was influenced by two women in Williams’ vehicle during the chase. They told investigators they struggled to keep Williams from pointing the gun at officers.

The officer was not wearing a body camera and did not have a camera on his patrol car dashboard.