SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a 12-year-old girl was killed and a 3-year-old boy was fighting for his life after both were shot as they sat on a porch at a home.

Southern Pines Police Chief Bob Temme told local media outlets that the children were shot around 4 p.m. Friday.

Capt. Charles Campbell said Jalinda Campbell was taken to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, where she died. Kyleigh Graham was flown by helicopter to Duke University Medical Center after he was shot in the neck.

It wasn’t known if the police captain and the shooting victim were related.

Investigators report the suspect and the intended target knew each other. Police say they are looking for two men in connection with the shootings.