WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Police say a man who left prison this year after serving his sentence for an armed robbery a dozen years ago was shot and killed on his front porch in North Carolina.

Police in Wilmington are investigating the death of 45-year-old Johnny Lee Johnson. Spokeswoman Linda Rawley tells local media that Johnson was already dead when officers arrived shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Rawley says Johnson was just returning home from work when he was killed. The Star-News of Wilmington reports (http://bit.ly/2ctBGnv ) that state Department of Correction records show Johnson was released from prison last February after serving more than 11 years in prison for a 2004 armed robbery in which a man was shot in the abdomen.