CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina’s largest city have invited the Police Foundation, an independent, non-partisan organization based in Washington, D.C., to review its policies and procedures following the shooting death of a black man by a police officer.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg police statement on Wednesday said The Police Foundation also will examine the department’s relationship with the community, seeking input and making recommendations.

The officer, also a black man, shot and killed Keith Lamont Scott on Sept. 20, setting off two nights of unrest.

Police Chief Kerr Putney said he’s open to changes, but won’t act impulsively in response to demands. The Foundation has done similar reviews elsewhere, assessing police in St. Louis County, Missouri after the unrest in Ferguson, and analyzing the response to the terror attack in San Bernardino, California.