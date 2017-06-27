ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been sentenced to life in prison for a foiled plot to shoot hundreds of people on behalf of the Islamic State group.
Justin Nojan Sullivan of Morganton received the sentence Tuesday in federal court in Asheville. He pleaded guilty late last year to one count of attempting to commit an act of terrorism.
Federal authorities say Sullivan admitted to having frequent contact online with a prominent Islamic State terrorist in Syria who asked him to film his attack. Authorities say Sullivan planned to purchase a semi-automatic rifle to kill hundreds of people at a concert or night club. He was arrested in June 2015.
Sullivan also faces a state murder charge in connection with a neighbor’s death. Authorities say he stole money from the man to support his plot.
