WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A recliner that fell off a truck is being blamed for sparking a multivehicle accident in North Carolina that killed one man and injured five.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports the recliner fell off a trailer being pulled by a pickup near Lewisville on Wednesday. A separate truck stopped in the road and was rear-ended by a van.

The van skidded off the road and overturned. Its driver, 53-year-old Robert Long of Winston-Salem, was killed. Two people in the stopped truck were injured.

Three more people were hurt when a second vehicle hit the stopped truck.

The N.C. Highway Patrol says the driver who lost the recliner returned to pick it up, but saw the wreckage and fled and is being sought.

