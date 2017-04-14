Nation & World STORY REMOVED: BC-US–North Carolina-Hitler Comment Originally published April 14, 2017 at 10:50 am Updated April 14, 2017 at 11:19 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about a lawmaker apologizing for his remarks comparing Abraham Lincoln to Adolf Hitler. The apology was posted on a parody Twitter account not run by Rep. Larry Pittman. The AP The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryRepair halts natural gas spew from Alaska undersea pipeline Previous StoryWashington senators urge White House to give panel’s chosen judges a chance
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.