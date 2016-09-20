CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory took a few questions at a public event last week and a moderator described them as coming from a local newspaper.

Turns out, they were from McCrory’s re-election campaign.

The Charlotte Observer says the planted questions generally were favorable to the Republican and opened the door for him to criticize his opponent Democrat Roy Cooper.

A McCrory campaign spokesman told the newspaper they provided questions because they were asked to. But the event organizer says McCrory’s campaign demanded providing questions of its own.

The Observer didn’t submit any written questions and when a reporter tried to ask something, the governor said he had answered enough from the paper.

It’s not clear how the written questions became attributed to the paper.