RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Judges are hearing whether North Carolina’s Republican lawmakers are acting constitutionally as they again seek to neuter the new Democratic governor’s oversight of state and local elections.
Lawyers for Gov. Roy Cooper and legislative leaders are due back in court Friday.
A panel of three state trial judges will review a new law that takes away Cooper’s authority to appoint the majority of members of the statewide elections board and those in all 100 counties. Governors have picked election board majorities for more than a century.
GOP legislators now want to divide elections boards equally between Democrats and Republicans.
Most Read Stories
- Billionaire Paul Allen pledges $30M toward permanent housing for Seattle’s homeless
- Seahawks trade with Falcons, 49ers to move out of first round of 2017 NFL Draft, now have 10 picks WATCH
- 2017 NFL draft: Live Seahawks updates from the first round
- Highway 99 tolling: Here's how much you could pay, according to new analysis
- Offer help to daughter every which way; it may build a bond | Dear Carolyn
The judicial panel struck down an earlier version of the law. Legislative leaders say this version meets judicial guidelines by letting Cooper pick from lists provided by the two major parties.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.