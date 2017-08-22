MORGANTON, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in North Carolina has shot and killed a man who pointed a gun at the officer.

Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant told reporters an officer had responded to a domestic dispute between a man and woman in Morganton around 7 p.m. Monday.

Whisenant said the deputy fired one shot when the suspect pointed a gun at him.

No one else was hurt.

Whisenant said in a news release Tuesday the man was 42-year-old Jeffrey Andrew Jacobs, who was white. The sheriff has not released the deputy’s name or race.

Witnesses said the officer had repeatedly ordered Jacobs to put down the gun.

Whisenant said the State Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

Morganton is about 60 miles (95 kilometers) northwest of Charlotte.