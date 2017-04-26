RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina district attorney says two police officers involved in the shooting death of a man last August acted in self-defense.
Wednesday’s statement from Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said Raleigh police officers B.F. Burleson and B.S. Beausoleil believed Burleson’s life was in danger and that the shooting was a matter of last resort.
Last August, a preliminary report said two officers fired at 24-year-old Jaqwan Terry after he pointed his gun at an officer who tackled him after a short chase near his girlfriend’s home. Burleson was responding to a call from the woman, who said Terry came over after she told him she wanted to end their relationship.
Both officers fired at Terry, who died at a hospital. Burleson was wounded in the leg.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle just broke a 122-year-old record for rain — because of course it did
- Seattle area home-price hikes lead the U.S. again; even century-old homes commanding top dollar
- Texas football player’s story prompts probe of Garfield High School recruitment
- Lawyers for Mayor Ed Murray seeking sanctions against attorney for sex-assault accuser
- Is Seattle a target for a North Korean nuclear attack? Well, not quite yet, insiders say
Neither the races of the officers nor Terry were indicated on the report.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.