GRAHAM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina county commissioner referred to slaves as “workers” during a discussion on removing a Confederate statue.
The Times-News of Burlington reports Alamance County Commissioner Tim Sutton made the comments during an unscheduled discussion on Monday regarding a Confederate statue in downtown Graham, the county seat. A group appeared before the board of commissioners to ask them to consider keeping the statue.
Sutton, who admitted he’s a chartered member of the Sons of the Confederacy, told the meeting “I am not going to be a victim of political correctness.” He was talking about his great-grandfather’s death when he said, “some guys on the farm, you can call them slaves if you want to, but I would just call them workers, that they raised a good bit of my family.”
___
Most Read Stories
- Please go fishing, Washington state says after farmed Atlantic salmon escape broken net
- Seattle-based crab boat found on Bering Sea bottom; lost since February with crew of 6
- What caused Seattle-based crab boat to sink with 6 aboard? Coast Guard hoping to find out
- Police: Elderly Seattle brothers spent lifetime collecting sexual images of children, sexually abusing young girls
- Wealthy wife of Treasury secretary gets snarky on Instagram
Information from: Times-News, http://www.thetimesnews.com