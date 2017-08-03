RUTLAND, Vt. — A father and son are considering the Norman Rockwell Museum property in Vermont as a possible location for a marijuana dispensary.

The museum site in Rutland is up for sale, and Daniel Reilly Sr. and Daniel Reilly Jr. are seeking state approval to establish a dispensary there. The Rutland Herald reports the Rutland Select Board will discuss the issue Aug. 22. The museum property has been up for sale for several years.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott recently signed legislation that increased the number of state-approved marijuana dispensaries from four to five. A state spokeswoman says she has received seven applications.

Rutland Town Administrator Joe Zingale says potential dispensary locations won’t need local permits.