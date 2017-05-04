COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Authorities at the University of Maryland are investigating a noose discovered in a fraternity house.
Local news reports say the noose was found inside the house of the school’s Phi Kappa Tau chapter on April 27.
Police at the university say they are investigating the matter as a hate/bias incident.
University president Wallace D. Loh said in a Wednesday statement that he condemns “the use of a symbol of violence and hatred for the purpose of intimidating members of our University of Maryland community.”
Most Read Stories
- Fourth man accuses Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of paying him for sex
- Video: Pilot, passenger walked away from dramatic Mukilteo plane crash WATCH
- Redhook owner will close and sell large Woodinville brewery, focus on Capitol Hill brewpub VIEW
- Man without a country: Revered theater director has to prove he belongs | Danny Westneat
- Nathan Hale players dispute reports about coach Brandon Roy's reported shooting
On Tuesday, police at American University in Washington offered a reward for information about an incident in which bananas were found hanging from noose-shaped string on campus. The fruit were marked with the letters AKA, the initials of the predominantly black sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.